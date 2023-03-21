Double-digit temperatures in Windsor-Essex

A beautiful spring day is on the way in Windsor-Essex.

The temperature is forecast to reach double digits for the next few days, starting Tuesday.

Rain showers will also move in for the later part of the week.

Tuesday: Clearing this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 10.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 3.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 11.

Thursday: Showers. High 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.