Double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 9:35AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 10:28AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,918 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,435 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 3 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
- 7 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says 48 cases are currently active:
- 10 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 38 non-VOC cases are active
There is one confirmed COVID-19 case in the hospital in the region.
There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 289,013 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 34,219 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 254,794 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 543,807 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 67.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated