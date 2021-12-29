Don't toss your Christmas tree: A goat farm in Cottam will gladly eat it for you

It’s the time of year where people are taking down their holiday decorations, but you may want to hold off on dumping your Christmas tree.

Our Organics Farm, located at 284 County Road 34, is asking people to donate their real evergreens as what is considered trash to most after the holiday season is a treasure to their goats.

“They’ll play with it, climb on it and push them around,” says Lesley Labbe, owner of Our Organics Farm. “It provides them with something interesting for the winter.”

Not only do the trees uplift the goats’ mood, it also serves as a nutritious holiday treat.

“They eat all the needles on the trees and then the bark. They get Vitamin C from the needles and various nutrients from the bark,” says Labbe. “We’re all about reduce and reuse as much as possible.”

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says moving your Christmas tree into your yard after the holidays is another way to put it to good use.

“We’re trying to offer a little bit more habitat to some of the birds that are overwintering in your neighbourhood,” says Jansen Edwards, spokesperson for the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The organization encourages people to redecorate their trees with bird-friendly items such as pinecones, peanuts and suet. These delicious decorations will provide food for the birds while they find shelter in the tree.

“Putting your Christmas tree outside is a year-round gift to nature and to yourself,” says Edwards.

As spring arrives the trees will start to decompose, feeding your soil with nutrients.

“We give each other gifts during this time of the year so why not give nature a gift as well.”