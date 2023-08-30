Don’t let mosquitoes kill your long weekend buzz, health unit cautions

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents the risk posed by mosquitos remains, even if it feels like summer is slipping away.

“The risk is widespread during May to September, but they’re active all year round and can bite any time of day,” said Health Promotion Specialist Amandeep Hans.

So far this summer, routine monitoring conducted by WECHU has found West Nile Virus in six pools across the region.

The health unit updates mosquito surveillance data online every Friday. You can find that information here. Cautioning: the insects love water and only need a little to breed.

“It has been raining a lot around Windsor-Essex this summer, so there are a lot of you [with] standing water around and they only need actually a capful small cap full of water to breed,” Hans said.

WECHU has started a “Fight the Bite” campaign with ads on the radio reminding residents to clear out any standing water from their property – as well as take the standard precautions to prevent being bit.

-Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

-Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

-Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

Hans said, so far this summer, no cases of West Nile have been detected locally in humans.

According to the World Health Organization, about 80 per cent of hose who are infected show no symptoms.

“The vast majority of people who catch it have no idea,” said infectious disease physician Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti.

He said it’s the few who show severe symptoms that cause concern.

“It’s that tip of the iceberg that we see in the hospital, people that have headaches and fever and clinical meningitis,” he said. “But again, it's still important. Just do those things that you can do to reduce the chance of mosquito bites.”