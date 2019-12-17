WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor fire officials say there are a high number of homes without carbon monoxide detectors despite the dangers.

As a result Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is extending its blitz providing alarms to homes in need until Wednesday.

Fire prevention officers are going door to door to ensure all citizens have the required alarms to combat carbon monoxide.

“We know that working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms can save lives,” said Fire Chief Steve Laforet in a release.

Officials say they received 360 alarms from Enbridge to assist in providing at-risk residents with the protection against the “silent killer.”

Here are some ways you can protect yourself:

Properly maintain fuel-burning equipment

Install working carbon monoxide detectors

Check and replace batteries regularly

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms is against the law and failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.