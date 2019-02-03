

CTV Windsor





After the Super Bowl, fans will leave their parties full of food and drink and MADD Canada is reminding people not to drive drunk or high.

MADD Windsor-Essex spokesperson Chaouki Hamka says while many understand the dangers of drinking and driving, others are quick to discount the threats associated with smoking cannabis and getting behind the wheel.



"You need to have that plan before you take that first sip or that first toke," Hamka says.



This is the first Super Bowl since recreational pot became legal and Hamka, along with several agencies in the region, are urging drivers to have a plan to get home safely.



Hamka also adds that Super Bowl party hosts have a legal liability when it comes to ensuring their guests don't head home over-served witout a safe ride.



"Because there's still that...misconception that marijuana doesn't impair me, right? But it does. It goes to your brain and it affects you. It's proven. So we just want people to enjoy responsibly."

