Dominion Blvd reopens after two-vehicle crash

Windsor police have reopened Dominion Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to the collision in the 3400 block of Dominion on Monday at 11:32 a.m.

Dominion was closed between Richardie Boulevard and Beals Street due to the crash.

Police say one of the vehicles was parked.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is active investigation and no charges have been laid at this time.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.