WINDSOR, ONT. -- A busy Windsor intersection has reopened after $3.5 million worth of road and infrastructure improvements have been completed.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison helped officially unveil the upgrades at Dominion and Northwood on Friday.

The heavily-travelled area has been under construction for the past couple of months. Major users include area residents, commuters, students from two nearby schools and worshippers at the Windsor Mosque.

“This Dominion-Northwood intersection has been designed in direct response to the feedback we heard from our residents—the families, students and nearby worshippers who were getting snarled in bottlenecks during peak commuting times,” said Dilkens.

Among the upgrades, the road has been widened, surfaces repaved, left and right turning lanes added and a CCTV camera installed to ensure that traffic flows efficiently through this key area.

“I am happy to tell you that as of today, the pinch points that tied up travellers heading to Holy Names Catholic High School, the Windsor Mosque or Northwood Elementary Schools will be far less of an issue,” said Dilkens.

Work was also done last summer, including water main upgrades to reduce flooding and to make infrastructure more resilient to the effects of climate change.

“I have watched the growth and increased demand on this intersection and roadway over many years. The long awaited and highly anticipated improvements being made now will help move traffic greatly,” said Morrison.

Other improvements include new sidewalks and dedicated bicycle lanes.