Doing away with vaccine passports could spell trouble for restaurants, some believe

Some believe Ontario is moving too quickly to loosen vaccine restrictions, and putting too much pressure on small businesses, but London’s mayor sees it differently.

Ed Holder believes those restaurants that continue with COVID protocols may have a competitive advantage.

“I think there’s enough experience out there where people are not shy to express their views one way or another, and that’s clear,” said Holder. “That may be a competitive advantage for some who will enforce mandates.”

As of March 1, Ontario will lift proof of vaccine requirements at all non-essential businesses, including restaurants. However, businesses will be allowed to choose to continue requiring vaccine certificates.

Middlesex London acting medical officer of health, Dr. Alex Summers was asked if relaxing the rules could result in a disincentive to get vaccinated for those who have so far resisted. He said he continues to promote vaccination to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“What we do know is that the more people that are vaccinated, and the more we can ensure that those that are in public settings and vaccinated and masked, the lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and that is a good thing.”

Some worry those restaurants that continue to require proof of vaccination could subject themselves to further conflict with customers.

Abe Oudshoorn, an associate professor of nursing at Western University, said many of us have gone through the struggles of the pandemic together. He worries this move could divide us.

“If a restaurant wants to continue with the vaccine certificate there’s a chance that some folks will be opposed to that and they’ll have some backlash,” said Oudshoorn. “At the same time, if people want to go into businesses and be safe there and know that they’re safe, they won’t necessarily have that option. I think by changing this to everyone making their own decision there is less of us being in this together.”

While vaccine requirements will be lifted for non-essential businesses like restaurants, masking rules will remain in place.