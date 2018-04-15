Dogs rescued from blaze on Parent Avenue
Fire crews were on scene at a house fire on Parent Avenue in Windsor on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Windsor fire crews battled a blaze at a house on Parent Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The fire started in the basement of the residence at 304 Parent Ave. and spread to the main floor, fire officials say.
They say the residents were out of the home when fire crews arrived. Two dogs were rescued.
An investigator will be attending the scene.