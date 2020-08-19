WINDSOR, ONT. -- Make sure Fido has his 2020 dog tags — Chatham-Kent is starting municipal dog tag enforcement Monday.

Representatives from PAW Pet and Wildlife Rescue will begin dog tag enforcement across the municipality next week. Chatham-Kent’s Responsible Animal Ownership by-law requires all dog owners must obtain licences for their dogs each year.

Residents could face a $240 fine for failing to do so, a news release issued by the rescue states.

A new dog tag costs $38 per dog, $28 if sterilized along with a $10 late fee.

By-law enforcement officers will be identified by their PAW Rescue uniforms and identification name tag. Officers will also be driving a marked vehicle. The rescue says officers will also be taking COVID-19 precautions.

Municipal dog tags can be purchased at the animal shelter in Chatham, at the Civic Centre, over the phone at 519-360-1998 or online. Tags purchased online or over the phone will be mailed out.