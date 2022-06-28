Dog park fight between two women leads to charges: CK police

A 36-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say a fight broke out at a local dog park.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at the dog park on Water Street in Chatham at 7:18 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, police learned a verbal altercation between two women escalated into a physical assault when the woman allegedly grabbed the victim and began to chest bump her. A dog park in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Source: Chatham-Kent Off Leash Dog Park/Facebook)

When the victim attempted to use her cell phone to call the police, the woman allegedly took the phone and threw it in the bushes.

Police say the woman left the area before police arrived, but a description of the woman and her license were provided to the police.

The 36-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with assault and mischief. She was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of July 27.