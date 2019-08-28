

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for information after a woman and her dog were bitten at the Remington Booster dog park.

Officers responded to a report of two dogs fighting at the park on Sunday shortly after 8 a.m.

Mary Anne Marleau tells CTV News both and her dog were hurt and time is of the essence for both of them.

She says the other dog grabbed her dog by the scruff of the neck.

During the attack, Marleau says she was bit on her hand, but she isn't sure which dog bit her.

She contacted the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and was told she has 10 days to find out if the dog has rabies.

“If the owner has not come forward to prove that the dog has had its rabies shots and they're up to date, I will have to undergo rabies treatment," says Marleau.

A second woman, believed to be the owner, left with the unknown dog prior to police arriving. It is unknown if the owner was aware that police had been called prior to leaving the area.

The unknown woman is described as being white and in her 40's or 50's. The dog is described as a bulldog mix, 80-85 lbs., off white with black patches.

The unknown female left the area on foot, and as such, is believed to be from the general area the incident took place.

Windsor police are looking to speak with the dog owner to gather pertinent information in relation to the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.