Dog-lovers asked for feedback on proposed parks
Dog-lovers asked for feedback on proposed parks
With two new dog parks on the way, the City of Windsor is looking for community feedback on design and amenities.
Last month, council approved a motion to develop off-leash dog parks in Elizabeth Kishkon and Oakwood parks.
The city has opened an online survey for residents to share their ideas for what would make an ideal park for their furry friends.
“The dog park policy lays out what should be found within a park and this is our way of getting additional public feedback to see if there are things that we didn't think of as part of the initial dog park policy that they would like to see or even their way of adjusting some subtle tweaks of the design,” executive director of parks and facilities James Chacko told AM800 News
The online survey is open until July 16.
Chacko said he expects the feedback to be positive.
“We certainly had a lot of requests for dog parks over the last number of years, especially within these two areas of the city so we certainly do expect to hear from a number of residents and we expect the overall response to be positive and in support of this,” he said.
Council has allocated $880,000 in the capital budget for new dog park development projects.
The city said once community feedback is factored in, the new parks could be ready for next summer.
- With files from AM800 News
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
Canada pledges funds as G7 develops response to famine fallout from Russian invasion
Canada pledged $50 million to prevent Ukrainian grain from going to waste on Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to work with G7 nations on further measures to halt the famine caused by the Russian invasion of the embattled country.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Kitchener
-
Encampment developments, field trips, new hospital: Top stories of the week
The latest developments for encampments in Waterloo Region, field trips being paid for, and a new hospital for the area round out the top stories of the week.
-
Arson from three years ago still under investigation in Long Point, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public's help with an arson case from three years ago.
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
London
-
Rock Legend from Port Dover, Ont. gets hall of fame call
You may not know his name, but he’s performed alongside some of the all-time music greats.
-
'We were able to cool the propane tanks in time': Two families displaced after morning fire in London, Ont.
Residents were able to safely escape a house fire Sunday morning in London.
-
St. Thomas Air Fest 2022 takes off this weekend
After being delayed over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air fest took off this weekend at the St. Thomas Municipal Airport.
Barrie
-
-
Driver transported to hospital following collision in Tiny Township
Emergency crews were notified of the collision around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the community
While small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
Northern Ontario
-
Collision closes Highway 17 at Spanish River Bridge
OPP Tweet: Highway 17 closed at Sand Bay Road at the Spanish River bridge.
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A person was taken to hospital after a shooting on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island Friday.
-
Holistic Healing Fair returns to Sault Ste. Marie
The Holistic Healing Fair is back in Sault Ste. Marie following a two-year absence.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa high school students petition to remove principal over alleged racism
Students at Hillcrest High School in Ottawa took part in a walkout after some students say they have been victims of racist treatment. Allegations of racism have been swirling at the school for months and now the Ottawa Carleton District School Board is investigating the incidents.
-
Ottawa wards with the highest and lowest crime rates
There were approximately 36,260 reported Criminal Code of Canada offences in Ottawa in 2021, up eight per cent from 2020. Police reported 7,116 violent crimes and 29,146 non-violent crimes in Ottawa last year.
-
Good Samaritan helps paddlers in distress on the Ottawa River
A Good Samaritan jumped into action on Saturday to help four people who were on paddleboards and heading towards rapids in Ottawa’s west end.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pride parade now underway, makes in-person return
Thousands of people have lined up the streets of downtown Toronto as the city's Pride parade gets underway for the first time in two years.
-
55 outdoors pools now open in Toronto for evening and weekend swimming
There are now more than 50 outdoor pools open across Toronto where people can go to beat the heat.
-
Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
Montreal
-
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Firefighters working to put out major blaze in Montreal's east end
The Montreal fire department (SIM) is advising citizens to avoid the intersection of Sherbrooke St. East near Durocher Ave. as a major building fire is blazing.
-
Montreal med students working to help those addicted to opioids
McGill University medical students are trying to help treat people who are addicted to opioids. They say many aren't equipped to handle the withdrawal.
Atlantic
-
HMCS Kingston and Summerside set off for Operation Reassurance
As HMCS Kingston and Summerside pulled away from Halifax Harbour and deployed for Operation Reassurance, there was no shortage of emotion from family members who came to see them off.
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Winnipeg
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in Gimli
Residents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
'In a crisis': Deaths of Indigenous women in Winnipeg spark calls for safe housing
Lori Ann Mancheese's death is now one of five women in the span of about a month being grieved by members of the province's Indigenous community. Winnipeg police say three of those women were murdered.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
Calgary
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Shooting in southeast Calgary under investigation
Police are looking for suspects after they say a man was injured in a shooting late Saturday.
-
Skiing in the sun: Banff's Sunshine Village offered extended fun
If you are looking for some more time on the slopes even though it's already summer, you might be pleased by an opportunity at Banff Sunshine Village.
Edmonton
-
'Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering' to return during Pope's visit to Alberta
People are getting ready to return to Wakamne, God's Lake, on pilgrimage when the Pope visits Alberta.
-
Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a 13-year-old girl that was last seen Friday morning.
-
Cold Lake region to receive new ambulance provider this September: AHS
After nearly five decades, a new ambulance provider will assume emergency medical services in Cold Lake, Alta., this fall.
Vancouver
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, several cities have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.
-
Port Coquitlam opens community centre for residents displaced by large apartment fire
Firefighters in Port Coquitlam extinguished a large fire in an apartment building on Wilson Avenue overnight.
-
3-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Sunday morning.