Dog bite costs Chatham-Kent owner $1,500
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:36AM EST
A dog bite has landed its owner a $1,500 fine.
On July 20, 2018, a 54-year-old man was walking with a cane down Gray Street in Chatham when a dog attacked him.
The American Bulldog was able to pull a motorized wheelchair onto the sidewalk before lunging at the man, resulting in a bite.
The victim needed to undergo surgery after the bite fractured a bone in his forearm.
In Provincial Offences Court on Thursday, a 59-year-old Chatham woman was convicted of one count of contradicting the Dog Owners’ Liability Act and fined $1,500.