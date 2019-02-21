

A dog bite has landed its owner a $1,500 fine.

On July 20, 2018, a 54-year-old man was walking with a cane down Gray Street in Chatham when a dog attacked him.

The American Bulldog was able to pull a motorized wheelchair onto the sidewalk before lunging at the man, resulting in a bite.

The victim needed to undergo surgery after the bite fractured a bone in his forearm.

In Provincial Offences Court on Thursday, a 59-year-old Chatham woman was convicted of one count of contradicting the Dog Owners’ Liability Act and fined $1,500.