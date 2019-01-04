

CTV Windsor





A 64-year-old man in Chatham is dealing with serious injuries after being bitten by a dog.

It happened in the area of Sandys Street and McNaughton Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The dog allegedly ran across McNaughton Avenue and attempted to go after another dog being walked.

Animal welfare officials say the dog owner attempted to save his dog from being attacked and was bit on his left hand.

The victim went to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for treatment.

The dog owner has been located and the dog, a male American Bulldog, has been taken into the care of Pet and Wildlife Rescue.

Officials say there is no public safety concern and an investigation is currently ongoing.