Do you recognize this person?

LaSalle police are asking for the public’s help to identify an alleged thief in relation to a fraud investigation.

Police say the suspect attended a pharmacy on Malden Road in LaSalle and made a purchase at the self-checkout line but failed to scan all of the unpaid items in their possession.

Police say the person left the store without paying for all the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-298-2477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.