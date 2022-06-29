Do you recognize this person?
Do you recognize this person?
Police in Chatham-Kent are looking to identify a man as part of a break and enter investigation in Chatham.
If you recognize this person, police ask that you contact Constable Rick Bertok at rickber@chatham-kent.ca.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's role uncertain as NATO embarks on greatest overhaul since Cold War
As NATO prepares to embark on the greatest overhaul of the alliance’s deterrence capabilities since the Cold War at a leaders’ summit in Spain, Canada’s role in the new defence strategy remains uncertain.
Most domestic flights in Canada getting cancelled, delayed: data firm
More than half of all domestic flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, recent data has shown.
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
Some cities rethinking Canada Day parades amid rising costs, funding challenges
Canada Day celebrations are making a return after two years of scaled-down festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Canadians hoping to catch a traditional parade may be out of luck.
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
'I just pray that they are going to be fine': Witnesses recall violent shooting at B.C. bank
Witnesses recount what they saw after police officers engaged in a shooting with armed suspects at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning. Two suspects are dead and six officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds.
Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme
The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.
Hindu man killed in filmed attack as religious tensions boil in India
Tensions were high Wednesday in the western Indian city of Udaipur, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor's throat and posting a video of it on social media, in a brutal attack representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.
Airbnb party ban now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Kitchener
-
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
-
Kitchener school creates kindness award in memory of mother killed in impaired driving crash
Every morning, when Karli Chomick would drop her children Savanna and Ryder off at St. Timothy Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, she would do the same thing: give them a hug and a kiss, then tell them to be kind.
-
Crash closes section of Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener
Ira Needles Boulevard was closed between Highway 7/8 and Highview Drive.
London
-
Family dog saved from $600,000 house fire in east London
London fire crews were able to knock down a blaze and save a family dog late Tuesday night.
-
Consequences for two motorcycle riders after early morning collision
Two motorcycle riders are facing consequences Wednesday after a collision at a Carlo Road address in Central Elgin, according to police.
-
Serious crash southwest of Hensall
Huron County OPP are on scene of a serious single vehicle car crash southwest of Hensall
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte crane rollover shuts down Highway 400
A crane truck overturned on Highway 400 northbound lanes at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
-
Multiple truck thefts reported in Barrie in one night
Police in Barrie are investigating after five trucks with push-button start technology were stolen in one night.
-
Senior dies after collapsing in water in Wasaga Beach
A 70-year-old woman has died after collapsing while in the water in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids and six-month-old baby in a weekend of travel that she says cost her most than $1,000 in unexpected expenses.
-
-
Feds give $2.6M for Sudbury airport infrastructure
On Tuesday, the federal government announced $2.6 million for improvements to taxiways, a runway and lighting at Sudbury's airport.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Motor vehicle control zone comes into effect around Parliament Hill
A multi-block vehicle control zone comes into effect around Parliament Hill today, meant to prevent a second occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters associated with last winter’s 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Former transit boss grilled on political pressure, favours and private chats at LRT inquiry
Former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi faced intense questioning as he testified at a public hearing in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission.
Toronto
-
Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up $70 million dollars richer.
-
-
Ontario NDP names Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as interim leader
A longtime Toronto legislator has been named interim leader of Ontario's New Democrats as the Official Opposition party gears up for a leadership contest.
Montreal
-
Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.
-
2 dead, many injured in crash involving scooter, multiple cars near Joliette
A multi-vehicle collision near Joliette has killed one person and sent several others to hospital.
-
No injuries, arrests after shooting in LaSalle
Montreal police is investigating another shooting in the LaSalle borough.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
-
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Body of missing 82-year-old woman found in Bouctouche Bay, autopsy scheduled: RCMP
The body of an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., has been found, according to RCMP in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Two in hospital after scooter and vehicle collide in St. Boniface
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon after vehicle and scooter collided in St. Boniface.
-
First-of-its-kind spearfishing course aimed at controlling invasive species in Clear Lake
A new invasive species in Clear Lake has Parks Canada taking steps to prevent damage to the aquatic ecosystem.
-
Education program for Manitoba inmates helps give hope for life after incarceration
A program giving inmates a chance to get an education while serving time in Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution is looking to expand, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
Calgary
-
Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
-
'Appreciation and gratitude': Toronto couple thank Calgary fire crew for treating and transporting daughter to hospital
A Toronto couple expressed appreciation and gratitude for the fire fighters who treated and transported their three-year-old daughter to Children's hospital over the weekend.
-
Calgary International Airport braces for busy summer travel season
The Calgary Airport Authority and its partners are preparing for the busiest summer travel season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Parents of 2012 HUB Mall murder victim fear Supreme Court decision could lead to shorter sentence for son's killer
The Supreme Court of Canada struck down a law passed by the former Stephen Harper Conservatives that allows a judge to increase parole ineligibility periods for offenders who commit multiple murders. Now there’s fear it could mean sentence “discounts” for other mass murderers.
-
Edmonton considering $54.4M injection to get snow and ice cleared faster
Edmonton is moving forward with a plan to improve snow and ice clearing on roads and sidewalks, but it could cost homeowners an extra three per cent in taxes over three years.
-
1 dead after crash involving pickup, semi NE of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash north of Redwater on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier planning to step down, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced plans to step down, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can choose his successor.
-
'Just a baby': Vigil mourns 14-year-old Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
A vigil was held on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Tuesday for Noelle O'Soup, an Indigenous girl whose body was found there a year after she went missing.
-
Man who lost his parents in Lytton, B.C., fire wants to go home
Janette and Michael Chapman died during the fire that devastated Lytton last year. Their grieving son is still looking for answers.