Do you know this man? Essex County OPP looking to identify lost man

OPP in Essex County are asking the public for help in reuniting a lost man with his family.

According to a release from Essex County OPP, on Sunday officers encountered a man who was lost and looking for assistance. The man did not have any identification on him when he spoke to police officers.

The man is not wanted on any criminal matters, and OPP are asking the public for help in identifying the man so they can reunite him with his family.

The man is described as:

5'8'' in height

160 lbs

Wearing blue jeans, light grey t-shirt and a dark grey hooded sweatshirt

Has a tattoo of a crab

Speaks both French and English

Anyone with information as to the identity of the man is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously though Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).