Do you know how to use a roundabout? Motorcyclist collision renews safety concerns

Within two minutes of a CTV News Windsor camera being set up in front of the Sandwich roundabout Wednesday afternoon, a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic — forcing a vehicle that was already in the roundabout to come to a sudden stop.

It's incidents like this which have made honking horns an all-too-familiar sound for people living and working near the roundabout in Windsor's west end.

Just this week, a photo was posted to Reddit that showed the apparent aftermath of a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle.

"A few days ago when I heard a continuous honk, I looked over towards the roundabout and there was a guy. His motorcycle was laying on top of him. He was motionless," said Nick Papadatos.

"We approached him and we got the bike off of him,” he added.

The severity of the motorcyclist's injuries remain unclear.

According to the City of Windsor's executive director of operations, drivers failing to yield at roundabouts in the city is "not surprising."

"Even though we have a handful of them in the city, I still think people are a little confused as to the rules of right-of-way and all that kind of stuff within those roundabouts," said Shawna Boakes.

One major problem Boakes has observed in the city's roundabouts are people failing to signal as they exit one.

A roundabout is treated as an intersection, meaning drivers must signal the direction they are going to take.

CTV News Windsor cameras spent approximately 30 minutes watching vehicles go through the Sandwich roundabout. Nearly all of them failed to signal on their way out.

"People are supposed to signal their exit from the roundabout so that the incoming vehicles know and they're not guessing as to whether or not somebody is going to stay in or they are going to take that exit at that point," said Boakes.

Boakes added her office has received "quite a few calls" regarding near-misses involving pedestrians at roundabouts.

"The signage at the right-of-ways is all per the provincial guidelines and standards. They all meet those levels," said Boakes, who pointed to "driver education" as the key solution to mitigate collisions and near-misses at roundabouts.

"Somebody who’s already in the circle has the right of way. Anybody entering has to yield to that person,” she explained. “If there's a person getting ready to cross the road, vehicles both inbound and outbound need to stop."

In response to the photos of the motorcycle collision posted online, many users seemed to agree that the problems surround driver behaviour and has little to do with the design of the roundabout.

However, one comment provided the following suggestion: "Put speedbumps at the entrances to the roundabout or sit a police vehicle there for a day and the problem will be solved."

As for Papadatos, who owns Nick's Auto Clinic which sits right in front of the Sandwich roundabout, he said frequent honks can be heard "almost on a daily basis."

"This particular corner needs to be respected," said Papadatos. "Throughout my almost five decades here, I've seen many accidents and a few deaths here.

The Sandwich roundabout opened to traffic in late 2017.