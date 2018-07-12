

CTV Windsor





It’s been two years since break-in on Pillette Road but police say they now have a suspect in custody thanks to a DNA match.

On February 18, 2016 police investigated a break-in in which some jewelry had been stolen. During the investigation a DNA sample was taken and sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

On July 11 police received word that there was a match.

The suspect was identified and then located.

A 26-year-old man is now in custody and facing charges.