Information sent to Windsor police from the Centre of Forensic Sciences has led to a positive ID and arrest in an alleged 2016 jewelry theft.

On Feb. 18, 2016, Windsor police responded to a break and enter report at a house located in the 2700 block of Pilette Road.

A quantity of jewelry was reported stolen.

The Windsor police Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene. The unit was able to obtain a DNA sample, which was forwarded to the Centre for Forensic Sciences for analysis.

It’s that sample which returned a positive identification of a suspect.

On July 10, members of the Windsor police property crimes unit located the suspect in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road East and placed him under arrest without incident.

The 26-year-old Windsor man was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Police say this investigation It serves as a text book example of science and technology assisting law enforcement to serve and protect our community.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com