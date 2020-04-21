WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 39-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say DNA helped solve a home break-in.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the report of a suspicious man on the porch of a residence on Fairview Line on Dec. 20 at 4 a.m.

The man fled prior to police arrival, but through investigation, police say they learned that he had entered an attached garage, stealing a pair of work boots.

The scene was examined and evidence was seized for forensic analysis.

On Feb. 18, police received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that a DNA profile was generated and matched that of a local man.

On Monday, police found the man on Park Avenue in Chatham.

He was arrested and charged with break and enter. He was released pending a future court date of July 15, 2020.