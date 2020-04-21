DNA helps solve home break-in: Chatham-Kent police
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 39-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say DNA helped solve a home break-in.
Chatham-Kent police responded to the report of a suspicious man on the porch of a residence on Fairview Line on Dec. 20 at 4 a.m.
The man fled prior to police arrival, but through investigation, police say they learned that he had entered an attached garage, stealing a pair of work boots.
The scene was examined and evidence was seized for forensic analysis.
On Feb. 18, police received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that a DNA profile was generated and matched that of a local man.
On Monday, police found the man on Park Avenue in Chatham.
He was arrested and charged with break and enter. He was released pending a future court date of July 15, 2020.