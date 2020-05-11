WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Divisional Court hearing surrounding the proposed location of a new mega hospital in Windsor continues Monday.

Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) will continue with its request for leave to appeal the tribunal’s (LPAT) ruling which dismissed CAMPP’s appeal on the proposed site of a new hospital at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

The previous LPAT decision found Windsor’s Official Plan and zoning bylaw amendments were consistent with provincial policy.

On the first day of the Divisional Court hearing last Wednesday, CAMPP lawyer Eric Gillespie began his submissions raised concerns over the proposed hospital location and how it relates to emergency services and the inclusion of First Nations consultations.

He also requested to include fresh evidence relating to COVID-19 planning which was dismissed.

Submissions will continue Monday hearing with CAMPP asking the court to consider climate change impacts and apparent unresolved conflicts in expert evidence. ​

Due to the current pandemic situation, the court hearing is being broadcast live Monday on YouTube.