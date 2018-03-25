

CTV Windsor





A driver was lucky to escape a vehicle that had plunged into Little Bear Creek northwest of Chatham over the weekend.

The Chatham-Kent fire department was at the scene on Bear Line the next morning to remove the vehicle.

The fire department's dive team went into the water to locate the car that was submerged.

They were then able to use equipment to tow the four-door vehicle from the creek.



Fire officials would not provide any more information, including the gender of the driver involved.