WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some volunteers say they are upset after a virtual volunteer meeting for an upcoming food drive in Chatham-Kent was interrupted by disturbing images.

A volunteer with the May 16th Miracle project, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells CTV News images of child pornography interrupted the group video conference call.

She says they were brutally disturbing.

One of the organizers Brent Wilken agreed, but says they will come out of this even stronger and it won’t impact plans for the event.

They believe the meeting was hacked.

Wilken says 240 people were on the call, including Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff and two councillors.

CTV News has reached out to Chatham-Kent police for comment.

More to come.