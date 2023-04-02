Disturbance complaint leads to charges in Chatham

A “verbal dispute” between a man, woman, and business owner, has resulted in charges for two people.

Chatham-Kent police attended a motel on Grand Avenue East in Chatham at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday after the dispute was reported.

Officers say they located a man and woman involved in the dispute outside of the motel.

Through the investigation, police said they learned that the woman was currently bound by court conditions to not communicate with the man.

As a result, the 48-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with failing to comply with her release conditions.

The 37-year-old Chatham man was also arrested and charged with facilitating a breach.

They were both released from custody pending a future court date.