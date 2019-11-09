

It's distribution day for the annual Coats for Kids Campaign in Windsor-Essex.

Unemployed Help Centre CEO June Muir says about 5,000 coats have been collected.

She says distribution will begin at 10am Saturday at a number of locations across the region.

Muir says it's the right time to hand out the coats.

"It's quite cold out there so we expect a big turnout," says Muir. "We have a distribution site here at the Unemployed Help Centre on Cantelon Drive and we open at 10am. We also have a site in the west end, Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital."

She says there are coats available for children of all ages.

"If they need a coat, they just need to come in with their children and someone will be there to assist them and help them select a coat," says Muir. "They'll also be leggings, mittens and hats."

Muir says coats will be handed out across the region.

"3,000 for Windsor but we also have our Belle River, Essex and Leamington sites so in total, we probably are close to 5000 and coats are still coming in," says Muir.

The annual campaign was in jeopardy due to the lack of dry cleaners support and storage space, but it was saved last month.

Muir says a member of the community came forward and offered storage space and Cintas agreed to clean and dry the coats.

— with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros