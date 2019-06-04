

The dispute between the City of Windsor and a handful of Business Improvement Associations over 2019 budgets looks to be resolved.

The dispute took off two-weeks ago, when Mayor Drew Dilkens threatened to withhold BIA funding over their financial contributions to a third party appeal of a city decision regarding the location of the new acute care hospital.

Dilkens cited a violation of the Municipal Act in those monetary donations.

But the BIA's lawyered up, arguing they were merely promoting their business area by supporting keeping hospital services in the core.

The two sides met last week and found a way to ensure the BIAs would be in compliance with the Municipal Act by establishing a reserve fund.

After Monday’s meeting, BIA members said they feel vindicated.

“We had a productive meeting and we have a path forward,” said Richard Pollock, a lawyer representing the BIA’s. “I know council and administration would like to adopt policy to establish reserves, formal reserves in the future and my clients are going to be sitting down with admin and working out protocol to affect that wish."

The Downtown Windsor BIA is providing $5,000 to the Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process (CAMPP) to appeal the city’s decision to rezone land for the new acute care facility at County Road 42 and the 9th concession near the Windsor airport.

The Via Italia BIA will give $2,500 and the Wyandotte Town Centre will now donate $1,000 to CAMPP’s appeal.

BIAs are pleased they were able to work out a solution. They feel the law was, in fact, on their side - and they feel vindicated.



The DWBIA’s $5,000 donation and VIA ITALIA’s $2,500 donation go ahead and the WYANDOTTE TOWN CENTRE will also make a $1,000 donation @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/cAU0PMXHsa — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) June 4, 2019

City administration will now prepare a draft report to set a BIA spending policy.

A date has not been set yet for the full oral hearing before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) for the location of the new mega-hospital.