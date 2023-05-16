Dispute between drivers leads to assault charge for Chatham man

A 38-year-old Chatham was arrested and charged with assault after a disturbance between drivers.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of McNaughton Avenue and Victoria Avenue in Chatham on Monday.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a disturbance between drivers resulted in one man being assaulted.

A 38-year-old Chatham was arrested and charged with assault. He was released pending a future court date of June 26, 2023.