Displaced residents of Wheatley explosion eligible for thousands in funding

Windsor, Ont. -

The Ontario government is pledging an additional $3.8 million in funding to assist residents displaced by the Aug. 26 explosion in Wheatley.

“This money will help evacuated residents with their immediate needs, like housekeeping, warm winter clothing and food,” says Greg Rickford, minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry.

According the Chatham-Kent officials, each household in the current evacuation zone can receive a lump sum payment of $3,000 to help with emergency expenses, plus $1,500 for each member of the household.

This money can be used for any expenses including food, clothing, personal or household items. Receipts are not required.

“The application deadline is set for Jan. 31, 2022, but all residents should apply early in order to receive the assistance they need as early as possible,” says Rickford.

The municipality is hoping households will receive their lump sum payments by late November or early December.

Michael Renwick, co-chair of Wheatley BIA says, “this will definitely help out to make Christmas what it can be and take that financial burden off some of the residents.”

Additional funding will be given to assist with housing expenses.

Evacuated households who have found new permanent housing are eligible for up to $8,000 to assist with one-time housing costs, such as rent. They will also qualify for an allowance of $4,000 for one-time costs such as moving expenses.

People who remain in temporary accommodations may receive up to $4,000 per month while evacuated for rental housing costs between September 2021-March 2022.

Receipts will be required to receive housing-related funding.

Residents in need of support can reach out to Chatham-Kent Health and Family Services at 519-351-8573 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and ask to speak with a Wheatley Crisis Case Manager.

For emergency housing assistance after hours, residents should call 519-354-6628.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion that damaged several buildings in the downtown area and forced nearby residents to evacuate is ongoing.