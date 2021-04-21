WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police launched an arson investigation after discovering multiple Molotov cocktails following a fire in the Walkerville area.

Patrol officers responded to a fire call in the 1300 block of Pierre Avenue on Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were already on scene and had the fire extinguished. Police attended as a result of multiple homemade incendiary devices, commonly known as Molotov cocktails, that were discovered in the area.

Through investigation, officers determined the fire started at approximately 12:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Investigators do believe this was a targeted incident, however the residence damaged is not believed to be the intended target.

The arson unit is seeking any information related to the fire that has been determined to be an arson.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras is requested to check their footage for possible evidence. Any suspicious persons or vehicles captured on video should be reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Arson Investigators at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.