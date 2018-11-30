

CTV Windsor





Windsor area New Democrats are reacting negatively after the revamped NAFTA – known as the USMCA – was signed by Canada, the US and Mexico Friday.

"As we're learning more and more about the USMCA, It is getting more and more disconcerting,” noted Windsor-Tecumseh MP Cheryl Hardcastle, who made the remarks shortly after the deal was inked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The NDP was urging the government not to sign the trade pact without first removing damaging steel and aluminum tariffs, which cost exporters 25 per cent in tariffs.

Essex MP and NDP trade critic Tracey Ramsey said the tariffs were one of US President Donald Trump’s negotiating tactics – and now that a deal is in place, they’re no longer needed.

“There are too many uncertainties, and the Liberal government can’t sign this deal while destructive steel and aluminum tariffs remain in place,” said Ramsey ahead of today’s signing. “It makes no sense for Canada to sign this deal and give away our only opportunity to remove Trump’s unfair tariffs and clarify the impact on dairy.”

The steel and aluminum industries in Canada employ 35,000 people directly, and indirectly, support about 140,000 spin-off jobs.

When speaking with the media a few weeks ago, Atlas Tube CEO Barry Zekelman said people in the industry are very concerned.

"I've had grown men call me, crying. Crying, because they think they're going to lose their business and lay people off," he said. "CRYING. In tears. that's wrong."

While those tariffs remain in place, the deal ensures auto tariffs won't be slapped onto vehicles manufactured in Canada, which Canadian negotiators argue was an important inclusion in the trade pact.

Hardcastle also spoke about the effect of opening up Canada’s Dairy market by destabilizing the supply management system. It’s expected many smaller dairy farmers will close as a result of the trade deal when US farmers flood Canada’s market with cheaper milk and dairy products.

Hardcastle also believes Canada Post will be affected by the new deal. She argues there are provisions within USMCA that will undermine the crown corporation’s most profitable division – parcel delivery.

The member of parliament tells CTV News the new trade deal requires Canadians to use American shippers when shopping online, or face added duties.

She says all of these things will undermine good jobs in Canada.

"People thought, we thought, we went into it, approaching it as, ok you're going to open up NAFTA again; good. Here's some things that we can improve upon. That was the opportunity for us. We missed an opportunity,” said says. “Epic, epic fail."

The deal has been signed by the presidents and Prime Minister Trudeau, but must still be passed in their respective houses of parliament to take effect.