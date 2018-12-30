

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Former Windsor Spitfire Michael DiPietro stopped 23-of-24 shots for Canada as the Canucks beat the Czech Republic 5-1 Saturday at the world junior hockey championship.

DiPietro made a leaping glove save on a penalty kill midway through the second period to limit the Czechs’ to scoring just once.

Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist for Canada.

Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Alexis Lafreniere and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for defending champion Canada to give the team a 3-0 record.

Ondrej Machala put up the lone goal for the Czechs (0-1-0-2), who finished fourth last year after losing 7-2 to Canada in the semifinals in Buffalo.