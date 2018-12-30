DiPietro stellar in net for Canada
Canada's Joe Veleno (9) reaches for the puck in front of Czech Republic's Jachym Kondelik (29) during first period IIHF world junior hockey championship action in Vancouver, on Saturday December 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:16AM EST
VANCOUVER - Former Windsor Spitfire Michael DiPietro stopped 23-of-24 shots for Canada as the Canucks beat the Czech Republic 5-1 Saturday at the world junior hockey championship.
DiPietro made a leaping glove save on a penalty kill midway through the second period to limit the Czechs’ to scoring just once.
Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist for Canada.
Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Alexis Lafreniere and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for defending champion Canada to give the team a 3-0 record.
Ondrej Machala put up the lone goal for the Czechs (0-1-0-2), who finished fourth last year after losing 7-2 to Canada in the semifinals in Buffalo.