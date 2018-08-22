

CTV Windsor





The Mayor of Windsor wants to permanently commemorate Sergio Marchionne, the late CEO of Fiat Chrysler.

Drew Dilkens says the bond between this automotive city and the Italian-Canadian businessman runs deep.

Marchionne died July 25 due to complications from shoulder surgery, at a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland. He was 66.

The charismatic and demanding leader engineered two long-shot corporate turnarounds to save both Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain failure. He also attended the University of Windsor.

Dilkens says he wants to have a conversation with city council and look at ways to permanently commemorate Marchionne's contribution to Windsor.

“He made it happen, he made that billion dollar investment which caused more than a thousand jobs to be created, spinoff jobs that come from every job in the plant has been great for the community,” says Dilkens.

That $1-billion investment was the retooling of the Windsor Assembly Plant for the production of the Pacifica minivan.

Many employees at WAP credit Marchionne with saving their jobs.

Windsor is also home to Chrysler’s Canadian headquarters.