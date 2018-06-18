

CTV Windsor





Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he will speak to council about putting more officers on the ground in the downtown core.

Dilkens will ask the police service board to fund 12 new officers, as part of a "Problem Oriented Policing" unit or "POP" unit.

The $1.3-million proposal would create a mobile unit, with an initial focus on the downtown core.

Dilkens says property and violent crimes are on the rise downtown and he'd like to see more cops on the ground.

Dilkens says the increased staffing compliment will also help deal with people suffering from addiction and mental health issues.