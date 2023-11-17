Dilkens calling on feds to reimburse the city

Mayor Drew Dilkens is going to continue being a thorn in the side of the federal government until he gets what he feels is owed to the community he serves.

“It is not right that the federal government is stiffing the taxpayers of the City of Windsor to the tune of almost a million dollars,” he said.

Dilkens is a week and a half away from a council meeting that will include budget discussions for 2024. It's a meeting that will highlight a shortfall created by the so-called Freedom Convoy.

“After everything was finished and the Freedom Convoy was gone we assembled all the receipts and the federal government said how much money do you need to make yourself whole? We said $6.9 million.”

Dilkens said the government announced it would pick up the bill but legal expenses were cut in half creating a shortfall.

The $900,000 shortfall will have to be considered during budget time and that might not be good news for tax payers.

“We have a budget coming up and so we're going to have to fill this hole if the federal government doesn't live up to its responsibility,” said Dilkens.

He added, there are two solutions that have been offered to the government. Pay or tap into a Fed Dev fund.

“We've asked them for a conversation. We've sent emails. We're trying to get phone calls.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk said not all costs were eligible to be refunded.

“Most of those costs, the overwhelming majority of those costs were eligible and that's why the city is getting $6 million,” said Kusmierczyk.

Minister Filomena Tassi was asked to comment during her visit to Windsor Wednesday and said, “What Irek is addressing on this particular issue is a different portfolio for me and Fed Dev... I'm going to continue to do everything I can to ensure small businesses are supported.”

Kusmierczyk said he is trying to recoup as much of the costs for the City of Windsor as possible.

“We want to protect the City of Windsor and make sure they are as whole as possible,” he said.

Dilkens acknowledges budget discussions will be difficult enough with inflation and interest rates. He wants the feds to follow through and make the city whole for the convoy expenses.

“If we have to fill the hole, it's either cutting services to take that money and put it elsewhere or it's raising taxes,” saying, “I don't want to do either.”