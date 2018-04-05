

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is accusing the Windsor Chamber of Commerce of circumventing negotiations on the new border span.

In a letter to Canada’s public safety minister Ralph Goodale, Dilkens criticizes the chamber’s CEO Matt Marchand for requesting six new customs booths west of Huron Church Road.

Dilkens says the request made by Marchand in a March 23rd letter was done without the city’s knowledge.

In response to that letter Dilkens wrote to Goodale on March 28th noting that the city and Canadian Transit Company are in negotiations and talks about wait times concerning the proposed twin span of the Ambassador Bridge.

Dilkens says in the letter that “it would appear the Chamber of Commerce is allowing itself to be used by the CTC (Canadian Transit Company) for the purpose of attempting to circumvent the process.”

“I think if people drive down the herb gray parkway today and you see what we accomplished through our efforts, Ithink everyone would agree that a 12 lane at grade highway, which is what the chamber wanted us to settle for, was not in the best interest of the residents for the city of Windsor,” said Dilkens when speaking with CTV News.