WINDSOR, ONT. -- A group of protesters continue to speak out against COVID-19 restrictions.

Dubbed “The Great Workout”, the group believe they are exercising their right as Canadian citizens.

“One of the exceptions is that we can go out to exercise and so that’s what we’re doing. We’re exercising physically and we’re exercising our charter rights section 2c,” said organizer Currie Souillere.

Roughly 15 people gathered at the Great Canadian Flag Sunday.

The group is against lockdowns, business closures and gathering restrictions.

“They don’t like anybody who speaks out against them or the agenda that’s going on,” one person who attended the protest said.

This is the second protest since the stay-at-home order went into effect last week.

A candlelight vigil was held at the cenotaph.

Souillere believes as the restrictions become tighter, more people are speaking out.

“Every person who is so brave to put their feet on the ground here today represents at least 20 people I believe in our city who would love to be here and support us."

Windsor Police were on hand Sunday afternoon, monitoring the situation.

Police did lay charges during a similar event last weekend.