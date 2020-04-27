WINDSOR, ONT. -- The National Day of Mourning is going to look different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings.

Traditionally in Windsor the event on April 28 has brought people together for a service at St. Augustine Church on Riverside Drive East, followed by a March to the injured workers monument.

Instead, organizers are planning to present a number of pre-taped messages from people who’ve lost a family member of love one from a fatal work related accident.

Those message will be posted on the Windsor and District Labour Council’s Facebook page starting at 12:01 p.m.

People are also asked to shine a candle in a front window or balcony starting at 8:20 p.m.

During the pandemic, organizers says this year’s period is especially relevant given the number of people who run the risk contracting COVID-19 while providing essential services.