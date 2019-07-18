

CTV Windsor





He recognizes that it may be a little early, but Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo has returned to County Council anyways.

“…I guess my stubbornness put me back to work sooner than i probably should have, (but) it’s good to be back to work. I miss it and I’m looking forward to continue to keep coming,” says DiCarlo.

DiCarlo has been absent from council meetings since April due to some health issues.

He tells CTV News that he is feeling well but has good days and bad days.

He also says he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he has received saying it has been, “absolutely incredible and humbling at the same time.”