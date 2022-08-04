Devonshire Mall to play host to top ranked international squash players

A new feature will soon be installed at Devonshire Mall that has little to do with retail.

An all-glass Power Court will be installed in the former food court area, now referred to as The Great Court for a series of tournaments from Aug. 15 to 21.

Organizers said the JK Windsor Cup, Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger and Satellite Tournaments are expected to attract top world-ranked squash players for the first time ever in the Windsor Essex Region.

Jahangir Khan, 10-time British Open Champion who holds the record of 555 consecutive matches won, is the honorary Tournament Chair.

“I’ve always had an affinity for Canadian squash including winning my first World Championship in Toronto in 1981. I am excited to be part of this vision that will no doubt bring exposure to our great sport and develop our athletes,” said Khan.

Professional squash players will compete for $50,000 (USD) in prize money.

He adds the venue should provide a springboard for local talent and raise interest in the game by showcasing the sport in a public location.

The week will kick off with Women’s and Men’s 3K Satellite events held on the Power Glass Court in Devonshire Mall and at the Windsor Squash and Fitness Club from Aug. 15 – 17.

The tournaments will attract aspiring young Canadian and International professionals looking for experience as well as valuable PSA points. The JK Windsor Open Women’s 6K PSA Challenger will follow from Aug. 18 – 21.

The week will be capped off by the inaugural JK Windsor Cup Men’s Invitational.

Ticket and schedule information can be found online.