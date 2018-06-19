Development fees for Sandwich South Planning District debated at city hall
Calculated Sandwich South ASDC rates presented at Windsor city council in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 19, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 6:38PM EDT
Debate at Windsor city hall over proposed development fees for the Sandwich South Planning District.
The development charges for most of the city are roughly $27,000 to build a single family home. The proposed Sandwich South fees tabled Monday night are 47 per cent higher, putting them in the $40,000 range for the same type of build.
The development fees would pay for such projects as road and sidewalk construction, sewers, and storm water retention.
City staff and council both noted that the fees fall in line with their current policy that growth should pay for growth.
“It's absolutely imperative that we take a look at it that way and not burden the existing tax base with any future growth in those greenfield sites because those developments should be paying for themselves,” said Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin.
Council unanimously accepted the recommendation, which will be formally voted on at a council meeting at the end of July.
The city expects 5,000 housing units will be built in the Sandwich South Planning District over the next two decades.
