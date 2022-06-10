Detroit-Windsor Tunnel toll discount to be offered for EV drivers

Electric vehicle owners will be paying less at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in September.

The tunnel plans on offering an additional 25 cent discount to EV owners using the international border crossing.

Regular price to cross for non-commercial vehicles from Windsor to Detroit is CDN$6.50 or US$5. Rates and discounts are outlined online.

The EV program starts in September, according to a post on the DW Tunnel website.

"Basically folks will just have to show proof that they have a fully electric vehicle, we'll convert their account or open a special account for them and they'll be able to use the tunnel at the Nexpress discounted rate plus the additional discount for having the electric vehicle," Tunnel president and CEO Neal Belitsky, tells AM800's The Morning Drive.

Belitsky says the enrollment process is still under development.

He says the tunnel wanted to support the community with all of the new initiatives in the region.

"If you take a look at the battery initiatives that have been announced in the greater Windsor area as well as southeast Michigan as well as the auto manufacturers announcements, we wanted to be part of the excitement in moving the region ahead in helping to protect our environment," says Belitsky.