Good news for cross border travellers.

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel will remain open 24-hours a day for the rest of the week for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

It has been closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each Sunday to Thursday to complete a $22-million ceiling renovation project.

The work was expected to be finished by the middle of June, then July, then October, but now the renovations in the 88-year-old tunnel will not be done until the end of the year.

Construction crews have been working on the replacement of the ceiling since October.

The tunnel will also stay open 24-hours a day from Dec. 23 to 25, but it will close overnight again on Dec. 26, 27 and 30.

Officials are not speculating on cost overruns for the project.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.

Commuters are being asked to check the tunnel website or twitter account for closure updates.