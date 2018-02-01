

CTV Windsor





Rates are going up at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The cash rate from Detroit to Windsor will change from $6.00 CDN to $6.25 CDN.

The Nexpress rate from Detroit to Windsor will change from $3.95 CDN to $4.20 CDN.

The increase took effect Thursday.

Stats from the Canadian Border Service Agency show more than 4.2-million vehicles crossed at the Detroit-Windsor tunnel in 2017.