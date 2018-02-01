Detroit-Windsor Tunnel rates increase
Lanes entering the United States at the Detroit Windsor Tunnel are shown in this Thursday, July 12, 2012 photo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 10:02AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 11:38AM EST
Rates are going up at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
The cash rate from Detroit to Windsor will change from $6.00 CDN to $6.25 CDN.
The Nexpress rate from Detroit to Windsor will change from $3.95 CDN to $4.20 CDN.
The increase took effect Thursday.
Stats from the Canadian Border Service Agency show more than 4.2-million vehicles crossed at the Detroit-Windsor tunnel in 2017.