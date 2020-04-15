DETROIT -- The city of Detroit will begin some layoffs, cut back hours to other employees and reduce some services to meet a projected $44 million deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Mike Duggan laid out the plan Tuesday night to city employees and residents. On Tuesday morning, the city's health department reported 7,020 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and 424 deaths.

A state-ordered shutdown of non-essential businesses has left Detroit without millions of dollars in casino taxes, income tax, sales tax and fees revenue.

Duggan said the city is expected to lose $348 million in revenue through June 30, 2021 but will make up 80 per cent of that shortfall.