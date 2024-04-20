Detroit River marine training boosts cooperation and preparedness, say commanders
Interagency operability is taking centre stage at this year’s marine training on the Detroit River.
"We must refine our skills, communication, and procedures with local and international law enforcement agencies, as well as fire and medical," said HMCS Hunter Commander Richard Hillier.
In the spirit of readiness, sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve conducted exercises on the river Saturday alongside HMCS Hunter, U.S. Coast Guard, Windsor and LaSalle police, RCMP, LaSalle fire crews, Essex County EMS, and other emergency service groups, aiming to respond effectively in a coordinated manner to water emergencies.
"The key is to practice together and understand each other's methods," said LaSalle Police Const. Terry Seguin.
"We conduct cross-crew training to familiarize ourselves with each vessel's capabilities, operations and crew dynamics."
Within HMCS Hunter lies a crucial communications center, serving as a vital link in all scenarios and facilitating exercises for the crews.
"Tomorrow, we'll simulate a mass casualty scenario to test their skills, with the staff here presenting various challenges," said Soham Patel, HMCS Hunter A/SLt.
Saturday morning was dedicated to man-overboard scenarios, followed by spill containment, search and rescue patterns and fire suppression exercises in the afternoon.
Evening sessions are focusing on night navigation, while Sunday's agenda includes mass casualty drills.
Seguin said he believes this two-day practice session can significantly improve preparedness, especially with the Gordie Howe International Bridge set to open in 2025.
"I don’t want to exaggerate the security of that facility, but the security features of the structure are impressive," Seguin said.
"While not invulnerable, a new border crossing always introduces new security challenges in the water so that's another reason why, over the last few years, we've been doing this cross-crew training and everything we can to enhance our capabilities for response to a marine emergency."
Don Lucier, unit leader with Guardian Marine Rescue based in Colchester, said there’s always the risk of something happening around a structure — the Gordie Howe bridge not excluded — so it’s important to be ready.
"All the different agencies are learning how to work together and do what we need to do when the time comes," said Lucier.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
Vancouver 4-20 celebration and protest a no-show at Sunset Beach amid police crackdown
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
'The Tortured Poets Department': A track-by-track listener's guide to Taylor Swift’s 31-song double album
Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday, a 31-track surprise double album.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Here’s what marijuana researchers have to say about 420 or 'Weed Day'
Marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Canada and 24 U.S. states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Conservatives won't say whether they'd reverse capital gains tax change
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Conestoga College and John Tibbits named in defamation lawsuit
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
-
'We have the right to housing': Community volunteers unite to build sand bag homes in Kitchener's Tent City
It was a chilly Saturday in April at Kitchener’s Tent City but that didn’t stopping Donald Lacasse from building shelters.
London
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
-
Earth Fest brings climate activists and nature lovers together
Ahead of Earth Day, various community groups banded together to clean up garbage in parks and along the banks of the Thames River.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County LifeLabs employees protest over wage disparity
LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.
-
Charges laid in early morning crash on Highway 400
A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.
-
MacLaren Art Centre annual gala marked with special performance
Donors and attendees of an annual gala at the MacLaren Art Centre were treated to a special performance Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warnings issued for Lake Nipissing shoreline
The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have issued Flood warnings for the Lake Nipissing shoreline.
-
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
-
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Kyle Dubas joins Canada's front office for world hockey championship
The Sault's Kyle Dubas has been named to Canada's front office team for the upcoming world hockey championship.
-
Two historic northern Ont. buildings vie for $50K
Historic buildings across Canada are competing for up to $50,000 to help with restoration costs.
-
Phoenix Rising looking for community partners
A Sault Ste. Marie-based support group for women is hoping to work with other groups to provide more inclusive services.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds line up for return of Golden Palace half-price egg roll event
Ottawa's oldest Chinese restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again.
-
Former Sens VP Jeff Kyle, instrumental in bringing team to Ottawa, dies at 62
Many in Ottawa are mourning the loss of community builder and business leader Jeff Kyle, who played an instrumental part in bringing the Ottawa Senators to the capital.
-
Manor Park shooting leaves man dead, Ottawa police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.
Toronto
-
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
-
What to expect for Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs against Boston Bruins
The next chapter of the Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry with the Boston Bruins is set to unfold on Saturday night.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses close to $25,000 in crypto platform scam
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
-
Situation improving in Montreal's Village, but problems persist
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
Winnipeg
-
'Go Jets go!': Winnipeg fans, businesses gear up for whiteout parties as Jets embark on playoff run
On Sunday, the Jets will face off against the Avalanche as thousands of fans flood Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg for the first Whiteout Party of the year.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects in two-year homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
-
Brandon man facing charges after attempting to stab police officer
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
Edmonton
-
Police seeking footage of hit-and-run on Jasper Avenue Friday night
A man is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run crash on Jasper Avenue Friday night.
-
'Seven years of regret': raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
-
2-day Taylor Swift-themed market kicks off at Kingsway Mall Saturday
A shopping experience for Swifties kicked off at Kingsway Garden Mall Saturday.
Calgary
-
'Enough work hasn't yet been done': 42 community association representatives meet with Gondek over rezoning
Dozens of Community Association representatives sat down with Mayor Jyoti Gondek Saturday morning to express their concern about proposed zoning changes.
-
AHS issues boil water advisory for Rocky View County
A boil water advisory was issued Friday night for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.
-
SUPERTRAIN 2024 has thousands of Calgarians climbing on board
SUPERTRAIN is one of the most popular weekend events in the city and it’s also the largest model train show in Canada.
Regina
-
'Recklessly spending tax dollars': Questions arise over cost of government infrastructure projects
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
-
Regina fire crews battle early morning blaze, 22 suites displaced
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
-
Sask. residents encouraged to take precautions heading into tick season
As the weather gets warmer, the province is reminding people to take precautions to reduce their exposure to ticks.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver 4-20 celebration and protest a no-show at Sunset Beach amid police crackdown
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
-
Lions Gate Bridge back open after Saturday shutdown
A major route between the North Shore and downtown Vancouver is back open after it was shut down for just over two and a half hours on Saturday morning, according to authorities.
-
Victoria is B.C.'s 'dopest' city, according to Uber Eats
When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.'s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.
Vancouver Island
-
EA Sports simulation predicts Vancouver over Boston in 2024 Stanley Cup final
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
-
Victoria is B.C.'s 'dopest' city, according to Uber Eats
When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.'s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.
-
First Nation solar farm in B.C. expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel a year
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister resigns following domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
-
N.B. public safety minister defends new jail after costs more than double to $66 million
The New Brunswick government says cost estimates for the new jail in Grand Lake, which have more than doubled, won’t derail the $66 million project.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.