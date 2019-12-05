WINDSOR --

Windsor West MP Brian Masse is calling for an immediate binational investigation after a copper site dock collapse on the American side of the Detroit River.

The NDP Innovation, Science, and Industry Critic and Great Lakes Critic hand delivered a letter to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson, regarding the Revere Copper Site.

On Nov. 27, the Revere Copper Site on the American side of the Detroit River collapsed, possibly due to the weight of the aggregate stored by Detroit Bulk Storage on site.

“An immediate study should be conducted on the dangers presented to the Detroit waterways and Great Lakes region. Forty million people use the Great Lakes for drinking water, and the ecosystem is already fragile. Any potential threat should be investigated immediately on both sides of the border,” stated Masse.

Masse says the location once had radioactive contamination and was a former munitions site for the United States Department of Defence.

He says it is rated high for contamination because of the residual contamination present and a study done prior to constructing the new bridge between Detroit and Windsor suggested further study was required before land use could be determined because of the potential contaminants.

Masse is asking for a joint investigation that includes the International Joint Commission (IJC) and both national governments.