Detroit remains out of reach for some international students in Windsor

Well before leaving India last year, Smit Bardoli knew Windsor, Ont., was where he wanted to pursue a university education in mechanical engineering.

“With Windsor being an automotive city and having easy access to Detroit, I felt this was the best place for me,” he said.

But Bardoli, who is nearing the end of a two-year master's program at the University of Windsor, will likely never get the chance to visit the U.S. even one time before he graduates.

It’s all because wait times for a visitor visa interview are exceeding two years at the U.S. Consulate offices in Toronto and Ottawa — with no word on what efforts are being made to reduce those wait times.

According to Bardoli, he is one of many international students who have chosen Windsor as their place of study because of the added benefit of being able to access the U.S. with a short drive across the Ambassador Bridge or Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Visiting the U.S. as a student, he said, also means access to invaluable networking opportunities and a more enjoyable experience that best replicates life in Windsor.

"I had some plans to travel to Detroit and have some fun while I'm a student — but my interview date is after my graduation,” Bardoli said.

Bardoli, who landed in Canada in May 2022, said he decided to apply for a U.S visitor visa after finishing his first of four semesters at the University of Windsor so he could add a transcript to his application.

After applying for a visitor visa in Sep. 2022, Bardoli searched for the soonest available date at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, using the online portal applicants must use to book an appointment.

"The only date was December 2024. I'm graduating in August 2023," he said. "When I was looking for an earlier date, I found Toronto and Ottawa didn't have any slots available."

In a statement, the U.S. Consulate in Toronto said it recognizes wait times for a visitor visa interviews have "a direct impact on applicants and are committed to reducing this wait time as efficiently and quickly as possible while upholding our national security responsibilities."

The U.S. Consulate did not specify when and how it will do so.

"Please note that wait times do not mean that people are not being issued visas ... In Canada, our Embassy and consulates are consistently processing more visas than they did before the pandemic," the statement reads.

"Applicants with urgent travel needs who meet certain criteria, including urgent business, humanitarian, or medical criteria, can apply for an expedited appointment. These requests are considered on a case-by-case basis."

In an effort to secure a sooner visa interview, Bardoli has secured an interview date at the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver for September of 2023 — one month after he graduates from the University of Windsor.

"Between the flights, stay and the transit over there, it costs almost $1,000," said Bardoli, adding a friend of his in Windsor recently had to pass up on a job opportunity because they could not secure a U.S. visitor visa in time.

"It's a lot of money to get a U.S. visa but it's also important because, if we don't get it as soon as possible, [the wait] is only going to get worse."